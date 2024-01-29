Hulk Hogan On Roman Reigns: “He’s Working On A Whole Different Level”

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan holds Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns in high regard, and rightfully so, given his dominating reign since reinventing himself in August 2020 as “The Tribal Chief.”

Reigns has held the Universal Title for over 1,240 days, with his most recent title defense taking place at the Royal Rumble, where he faced LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a fatal four-way match.

Reigns is approaching Hogan’s longest reign as WWE Champion, which lasted 1,474 days. His next title defense is expected to be against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in April.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hogan praised the top WWE star.

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level.”

Hogan went on to praise Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i, for assisting him in teaching him the business, and believes Reigns represents a return to the old-school way the wrestling business operated. He added that Reigns can change gears on you in an instant and would fit in with Hogan’s style.