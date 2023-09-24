Hulk Hogan Ties Knot At Wedding Ceremony In Clearwater, FL. (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for “The Hulkster.”

WWE legend Hulk Hogan tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held in Clearwater, Florida on Friday.

TMZ is reporting that Hogan and his new bride, Sky Daily, got married after the two got engaged back in July, at a small ceremony with close family members in attendance.

The report stated that Hulk and Sky had their wedding ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, with their Pastor Aaron Filippone handling the marrying duties as their wedding officiant.

The wedding rings are reportedly valued at $500,000.

Nick Hogan was there, however Brooke Hogan wasn’t able to make it on short notice.

Sky’s children were also in attendance.

Check out photos from the wedding ceremony for Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.