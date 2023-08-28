IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Results – August 27, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents Emergence live from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On the pre-show, “Speedball” Mike Bailey battles Alan Angels, and Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) will team up to face the duo of Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura.

On the main show card, Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers & Lio Rush, Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young vs. Deaner in a no DQ match. Plus, Trinity puts her Impact Knockouts Championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and so much more!

COUNTDOWN:

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels

RESULTS: Mike Bailey defeats Alan Angels via pinfall with an Ultima Weapon.

Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura

RESULTS: Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura defeats The Good hands via pinfall with a Cutter.

Main Show:

10 Bell Solute for the late Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda A.K.A Bray Wyatt opens the show.

No Disqualification Match – Deaner W/Kon vs. Eric Young

RESULTS: Young picks up both Kon and Deaner hits a Death Valley Driver on the board. Eric Young defeats Deaner via pinfall with a Piledriver on a barbed wire table.

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans) (with Jai Vidal) vs. The Death Dollz (Courtney Rush and Jessicka) vs. Jody Threat and KiLynn King)

RESULTS: AND STILL KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MK Ultra. MK Ultra wins via pinfall with a double knee strike and driver on Courtney Rush.

Digital Media Championship – Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c) w/ Sheldon

RESULTS: AND STILL DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION KENNY KING! Kenny King defeats Johnny Swinger via pinfall with a Royal Flush.

During the match, Heath runs in and lays out King, but Swinger could not put Kenny King away!

After the match, Kenny King and Sheldon attacked Swinger and security with Tommy Dreamer comes out to restore order. King then attacks Dreamer and leaves the ring laughing with Sheldon.

Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

During the match, Trey uses spray paint and slams Andrews down. A fight between ABC and the Good Hands prevents him from making a pin. Dani Luna heads up top and dives on all four of them, then Morgan tags in while Trey sets up a suplex on Andrews.

RESULTS: AND NEW IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE RASCALZ! The Rascals defeats Subculture via pinfall with a fireman’s carry stomp on Flash Morgan Webster.

Back to School Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

RESULTS: Eddie Edwards defeats Frankie Kazarian via pinfall with a Boston Knee Party. He then kissed his wife over Kowalski’s chair and left.

After the match, Kazarian sadly went back to the photo table, and Alisha Edwards hit Kazarian with a kendo stick. Edwards continued to taunt him by calling him a failure. Eddie Edwards then broke the photo Kazarian brought to the gym over Kazarian’s head, leaving him laying.

Jake Something vs. Sanada

RESULTS: Sanada defeats Jake Something via pinfall with a Deadfall. After the match they shake hands!

Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers & Lio Rush

During the match, the lights go out, and PCO is there to face Bully Ray. Shelly and Josh Alexander started arguing. Alex Shelly is the Impact World Champion and that is the title Josh Alexander had to relinquish due to injury. This led to Moose taking advantage and hitting a massive Spear.

RESULTS: Moose, Brian Myers & Lio Rush defeats Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Josh Alexander via pinfall with a Spear from Moose to Josh Alexander.

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Gail Kim is a special guest on commentary.

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION TRINITY. Trinity defeats Deonna Purrazzo via submission with Starstruck.