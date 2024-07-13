Interpromotional Title Match Set For Tonight’s FantasticaMania USA

CMLL announced that tonight’s FantasticaMania USA PPV event from San Jose, California, would feature an inter-promotional World Women’s Championship 3-Way Match between NJPW star Viva Van, CMLL star Lluvia and AEW star Willow Nightingale.

Adding to the excitement, reigning AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, Mercedes Moné, hinted at a possible involvement in the match. She shared her thoughts on the announcement and teased fans with the possibility of her participation.

Moné wrote, “👀 👀 👀 🤑”

You can check out Moné’s post below.