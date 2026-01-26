Jade Cargill Discusses The Cost And Stress Of Maintaining Her Ring Gear

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill spoke with So Nicky about various topics, including her wigs.

Cargill said, “It’s a headache. It’s expensive, This color is expensive. It’s a headache. I do [spend a lot of money on my hair]. And I can’t do hair. So my woman has to travel me everywhere. It’s a headache. She’s so expensive. You are so expensive, but she’s worth it because I will die if my wig ever comes off in a ring. I will probably lose my job.”

On how she keeps her wigs secured in the ring:

“It’s the glue that I use. It’s so good. But I’m not disclosing that because we don’t do nothing for free.”

