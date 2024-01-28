Jade Cargill Makes Her WWE In-Ring Debut At The Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill has made her in-ring WWE debut.

It happened at the Royal Rumble in Tampa, Florida, where she competed as the #28 entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble. She got into a fight with Jax and eliminated her.

The former AEW star has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as the company takes its time developing the top prospect. The two sides stated that they were waiting for the right time for her to begin her WWE career.

Prior to the Rumble, Cargill appeared on RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and even Fastlane, sharing segments with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

