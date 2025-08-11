Jade Cargill Names Rhea Ripley And Charlotte Flair As Dream WWE Opponents

WWE star Jade Cargill appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her most anticipated future matchups in the company.

Cargill said, “I want to have a match with Rhea [Ripley] one day. I want to have a legendary match with Charlotte Flair one day.”

She continued, “There’s so many different women that I want to have matches with. And being in the ring with these women elevate you. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to tell these astounding stories with these ladies.”

Cargill added, “I didn’t just come here for the glamour and the glitz. I came here to get better and to work with the best women, and that’s what I’m here for.”

