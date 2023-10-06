Jade Cargill Talks About Newfound Confidence Heading Into WWE

“That B*tch” is thankful for her time in All Elite Wrestling.

Former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with PEOPLE about her upcoming WWE debut, and how she is thankful for her time in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how it was a blessing that she started her pro wrestling career in AEW: “If you would have told me about three years ago that I was going to be a professional wrestler, I would have probably burst out laughing. I feel like it was a blessing (starting in AEW). I would have never got a better start anywhere else.”

On how she is walking into WWE with newfound confidence thanks to AEW: “I feel like I’m walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I’ve worn several hats in this life and I’ve already been thrown in the fire, so it’s just prepared me for these moments.”

