Jay White Added As A Playable Character In AEW Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling recently released a new update for their first-ever Fight Forever video game and part of that update is the inclusion of Unified AEW World Trios Champion “Switchblade” Jay White as a playable character.
It was also announced that the All Seasons Bundle pass will be available starting today, July 11th.
You can check out the post and video below:
The Bang Bang Gang are here to introduce Switchblade's DLC! Guns up!!!
The Switchblade Tournament Pack features Jay White, five new music tracks and a new, local tournament mode!
Available now! #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/Ogw3mQBWJQ
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 10, 2024