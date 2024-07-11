Jay White Added As A Playable Character In AEW Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling recently released a new update for their first-ever Fight Forever video game and part of that update is the inclusion of Unified AEW World Trios Champion “Switchblade” Jay White as a playable character.

It was also announced that the All Seasons Bundle pass will be available starting today, July 11th.

You can check out the post and video below:

 

