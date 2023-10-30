Jeff Jarrett Believes Hulk Hogan May Be One Of The Worst Businessmen In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan may be one of the worst businessmen in the wrestling business ever.

Jarrett said, “I’ve said it more in the last couple of years than ever when I really look back. Vince McMahon took care of Undertaker in a lot of ways, almost every way. Hulk Hogan took care of Hulk Hogan. He’s the best. Talent to steer his ship. In the history of the business, I don’t think he has a peer. I think he may be one of the worst businessmen in the wrestling business ever. His track record speaks for itself. But what I’m saying is. I’m talking about running because he’s not a booker. He’s not a promoter. He’s not an owner. No. He’s the very best at running the Hulk Hogan business. Yes. I mean or running a wrestler, I mean, look at his track record. It’s unbelievable. I’m giving him flowers here. Maybe in a huge way. I’m saying that every talent has to kind of have a certain degree of that. I think Lawler was fantastic. Lawler was part owner of the business and his relationship with the Mole Man. Look how far that got him. Hey Jerry, I’m such a hot commodity here. And the big power play that happened on Memphis TV. My dad was like, hey, this is a no-brainer. Yep. You get 10% of the company. Literally. I mean, that’s how you know, that’s so you kind of have to, and I know it doesn’t completely operate that way today.”

