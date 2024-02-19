Jeff Jarrett Discusses Samoa Joe’s Character Change In 2009, Talks Christy Hemme

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW World Champion Samoa Joe’s character change in 2009 and how he was a fan of it.

Jarrett said, “I know in the discussions, a dime store in the market that was never ever there was an ongoing discussion. I was a huge fan of when Joe and I were not talking every week because I knew just the execution of that would not have been the easiest or the best. But Joe, you know, legit, some Samoan background and family, and I’ll call it the dance. I know there’s another word for another word for that, but I liked it. On occasion, the face faints. The dance on stage. When Samoa Joe is going to kick it up a notch, the one thing that just kind of jumped into my mind is Finn Balor and the demon when you want to take something to the next level, and I know that’s not a perfect analogy, but it’s just playing another extension of the Samoa Joe character. So I was a fan of it, but not to be done every week.”

Jarrett also talked about Christy Hemme.

Jarrett said, “I’ll call it day one when she comes because of her enthusiasm. She wanted to get in there, and in her words, in those days, I wanted to take the bumps, Jeff, and I’m like, Christie, you have got unique charisma. You can talk on the mic. You don’t have to do all this, you know, because I wouldn’t say that she is. She’s athletic. But she’s not. You know, she’s, I don’t wanna say skinny. I don’t know what words I’m looking for. I think maybe the words. I was just like, why does she want to do this? We’ve got a roll for her. And a lot of upsides, but she didn’t have to take all the bumps. And man she just wanted to do it Conradt and I remember in my house when Dutch I don’t think he brought me the news talked about and he said, Man, I think your next is pretty damn bad. We need to be careful of Mike. In my mind, I went Yes, we sure do. She’s too petite. The bumps are hard on folks. And I don’t, you know, I don’t think she’s wrong for taking all these bumps. But it was, yeah, she again, she wanted to do it and then talking about that surgery, but I remember being successful.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.