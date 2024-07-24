Jeff Jarrett On Buying TNA: “I’m Interested …”

Jeff Jarrett founded TNA Wrestling, and he isn’t against the idea of possibly gaining back ownership of the company, if the opportunity were to present itself.

Om the latest episode of his official podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” the current AEW star responded to fan questions asking if he would consider making inquiries if TNA was ever on the market or for sale.

“Like anything, anything in the wrestling business, I’m interested in that, and what are they valued at,” Jarrett stated. “People get into these valuations, and I don’t care what it is. You can come up with all the valuations you want in the world, you gotta find a buyer, period, and then that buyer has to agree with that evaluation.”

He continued, “Other than that, it’s just great fodder, if you will. I’m not discounting tax situations and all that kind of stuff, but certainly, I’d take a look at anything, and if Conrad says, ‘Let’s do it,’ I’d say, ‘Let’s do it,’ [laughs].”

For the complete show, visit Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.