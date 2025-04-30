Jeff Jarrett Praises Luchasaurus For Staying In Character At Knicks Game

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett gave high praise to AEW’s Luchasaurus for staying in full character—complete with mask—while attending a recent New York Knicks game, using it as a springboard to critique how some modern wrestlers approach their public image.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett said the viral moment reminded him of advice he received from Vince McMahon early in his career.

“It took me immediately back to the Double J character, and I was told, under no uncertain terms from Vince, ‘You’re going to travel as Double J.’ Vince believed… when guys went on the road, when they’re seen in public… I think there’s a lot of value in that,” Jarrett recalled.

Jarrett noted that Luchasaurus’s commitment to his gimmick brings strong promotional value with “a ton of upside and no downside.”

In contrast, Jarrett criticized some current wrestlers’ social media usage, suggesting many hurt their careers by oversharing personal grievances rather than reinforcing their characters.

“‘Is one of your priorities to further your career?’ ‘Oh god, yeah.’ ‘Okay, top three.’ ‘Oh yeah…’ Okay, so when you’re on there, bitching and crying and moaning… about your family situation, girlfriend situation, a rotten flight that you had… when they see that about five to one more than [a] wrestling promo about your character… you’re answering your own question.”

While clarifying that he’s not demanding wrestlers “live the gimmick” 24/7, Jarrett urged talent to be more strategic with their online personas.

“That’s why I think Luchasaurus wearing this in public, like, what is the downside? There’s a ton of upside,” he added.

Jarrett’s comments are part of the latest My World episode, available now on all major podcast platforms.