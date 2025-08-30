Jeff Jarrett Shares Emotional Taylor Swift Story, Invites Travis Kelce To AEW

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently opened up to TMZ.com about his family’s personal connection to global superstar Taylor Swift, and even extended an open invitation to her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, to step into an AEW ring one day.

Jarrett recalled a touching memory from Christmas 2006, when Swift visited his family during a difficult time as his first wife battled breast cancer.

“It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife was really ill with breast cancer. She passed away about five months after this, so she was really ill and a friend of Taylor said, ‘Hey, why don’t you drop by?’ Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans. Her songs had just kind of broke, but she was a hometown girl. I think in a lot of ways, and I’ll get emotional saying this, she kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls.”

Jarrett then addressed the possibility of Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s biggest stars, stepping into an AEW ring once his football career is over.

“I would love for Kelce to step on into an AEW ring and I tell you one thing, I’d love to have a guitar for him. I got a guitar shot for Travis. But no, I’d welcome him in an AEW ring. I think he could make a lot of noise and it goes without saying, him and his brother, showmen at heart. I wish Travis nothing but success this upcoming year, but there’s going to come a time when his football career is over, so the door will be open at AEW.”

PWMania.com previously revealed the couple’s wrestling connections.

Fans can check out the complete interview below: