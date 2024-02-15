Jeff Jarrett Talks The Storyline Between The Young Bucks And Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the storyline between The Young Bucks and “The Icon” Sting with Darby Allin leading into their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Revolution.

Jarrett said, “The episodic nature of any story, if you don’t have that antagonist really up, I think when you look at any story in professional wrestling that’s had even moderate success, your heels [have] gotta be standing tall. Sometimes, I feel like I sound so cliche or old-school, but any story told since the beginning of time, you gotta build heat. But very rarely has that type of impact…I thought it clicked on every cylinder. I was happy to see it in so many ways. Matthew and Nicholas leaning into the EVPs, the celebration afterward, it felt like everything was breathing….Long-time Sting watchers, we would have never called, ‘Hey, the boys are gonna get their ass kicked.’ So well done. Absolutely well done. They took an ass-whopping [laughs]. I’ll just say things are heating up, and the night in Greensboro, it’s just building.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)