Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including his health after he was brought to the emergency room on May 23rd due to shortness of breath and was forced to miss Double or Nothing.

Ross said, “I’m pretty good, Connie. Good to see you. I’m good. I’m getting better every day. Well, I’m in Oklahoma. So that’s good for me. I flew out here about two weeks ago, thinking that it was time to come home and evaluate everything. But on the way here, I contracted a virus, which was not cool. So the guy that helps me here and runs my website, Steven Link, he picked me up and brought me home. I was feeling really bad, I don’t know why. So we went to the emergency medical thing, and they admitted me to the hospital right away, so that was kind of scary. I stayed in the hospital here in Oklahoma for three nights, I think it was, which is never any fun. I was diagnosed as having I think they call it virus A or something along those lines. So I struggled a little bit for three days, but I got over the hump, as I always do. Seems like I always kick out. Can’t do any jobs, not in Oklahoma. That’s like [Jerry] Lawler getting beat in Memphis, it just don’t happen. So anyway, I stayed in the hospital for a few days.”

On how he will be present at Forbidden Door unless for some reason Tony Khan doesn’t want him there:

“I got out of the hospital, obviously. I’m not there now, and feeling better. So it was a viral thing. I wasn’t prepared for it, quite frankly. I had to get on oxygen, I had an oxygen unit in my home. Still do, I haven’t been using it. I don’t need it. So I had a little challenge, but that’s the way it is. The thing you have to realize is, you just gotta understand that getting older comes with a price. Anyway, I’m battling. I feel good, actually. I’ve got some appearances coming up. Next time I’m going on the road will be for this AEW pay-per-view, so I’m gonna resume my schedule of that activity. So I’ll be at the next pay-per-view, as far as I know. If Tony Khan doesn’t want me there, then he’ll tell me. But that’s not been the case. He’s been very supportive, which I appreciate. He’s ended up being a really good boss in that respect, and I appreciate that. He doesn’t have to be as nice to me as he is, but he’s very nice, and I’m very appreciative.”

