Jim Ross Reacts To Kenny Omega vs. MJF AEW Collision Match

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega vs. MJF from the October 28th episode of Collision.

Ross said, “I thought it was an outstanding match, quite frankly. It told a good story. Made sense. Hard work. It just was a really good story I thought being told. I enjoyed calling it I was happy to be there certainly was a fun match to watch, but MJF and Kenny delivered. They had a lot of pressure on them obviously, because expectations of that match were very high. So it’s all good. I enjoyed it. I thought it was a great outing for those dudes.”

You can check out Ross’ complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)