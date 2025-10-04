Joe Hendry Teases Surprise Appearance At NXT vs. TNA Showdown

Top TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry recently shared on his official Twitter (X) account that he saw Jordynne Grace’s video, in which she expressed her frustration about being left off the NXT vs. TNA Showdown card.

Grace pointed out that she played a key role in initiating the WWE-TNA relationship. Hendry also mentioned his plans to make a significant impact at the Showdown event.

Hendry said, “Say his name and he appears. I just wanted Jordynne’s video and you know what? She is absolutely correct. None of this happens without Jordynne Grace. You know what else is true?”

He continued, “Joe Hendry changed the entire landscape of NXT vs. TNA. I was the guy that got the call as TNA champion to be in the Royal Rumble.”

Hendry added, “To face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. My first appearance in NXT was the most watched video in all of wrestling last year and now you’re gonna tell me that I’m not involved in Showdown? Guess what? They’re gonna say his name and he is going to appear at Showdown next Tuesday.”