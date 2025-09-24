John Cena Sr. Criticizes WWE’s Handling Of John Cena’s Heel Turn

John Cena Sr. recently shared his candid thoughts on his son’s ongoing WWE retirement tour and the creative decisions surrounding it during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WrestleBinge podcast. While he praised certain aspects of the storyline, he did not hold back in criticizing WWE’s handling of Cena’s much-talked-about heel turn.

“Turning John Cena a heel was a great idea. The shock factor was great, but I think the storyline was destroyed,” Cena Sr. said. “And that was a very poor move, in my opinion, because it was a big gamble for everyone that was involved. And to see how it started and then to see the characters who were involved no longer be present, the heel turn almost became non-essential.”

Cena Sr. added that while he wasn’t impressed with how the heel turn played out, he was more optimistic about his son’s subsequent return to his fan-favorite role. “That was something I really wasn’t too hyped up on,” he admitted. “I’ll say it like it is. I probably get in trouble for saying things, but I’m just going to say it like it is. I think that bothers me the most of anything. I think the positive aspects of this is the face turn.”

John Cena’s farewell tour has seen him revisit major rivalries, including a confirmed final match against AJ Styles, as he prepares to hang up his boots. While fans have mostly embraced the nostalgia of his final run, Cena Sr.’s comments highlight that not all creative choices along the way have been universally praised — even within the Cena family itself.