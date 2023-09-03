Jon Moxley’s Opponent For OTT Nine-Year Anniversary Show Announced

Jon Moxley’s opponent for his appearance at the upcoming OTT Wrestling show has been announced.

On Sunday, the promotion revealed that Moxley will be squaring off against OTT Tag-Team Champion B-Cool at the nine-year anniversary event next month.

Check out the announcement for the OTT 9-Year Anniversary match between Mox and B-Cool for the event on 10/28 in Dublin via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.