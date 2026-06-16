Kaitlyn Addresses Possibility Of Returning To WWE For The Royal Rumble

Former WWE star Kaitlyn appeared on the Recap Rewind Relive podcast to discuss various topics, including her openness to a future WWE Royal Rumble appearance.

Kaitlyn said, “I’m totally open to it. I totally am, and I’ve been open to it in the past, for a while. So I left in 2014, and then in 2018 I came back to do the Mae Young Classic, which was a great experience. That was the first time I got to experience… the Performance Center. It was the first time I got to experience that. And I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ Like the gym there, the trainers, all the rings, it was so state-of-the-art. And I

was like, ‘Wow.’”

On her last appearance in WWE for the 2018 Mae Young Classic and facing a then-unsigned Mia Yim:

“I got to experience that and then Full Sail, and I had two matches. My first one was kind of like a — the woman I was wrestling was very new. We had a good match, but then my second match was with Mia Yam. And her and I had such a sick match. I love her. I loved her — because I when I left wrestling, I launched Celestial, it was a women’s athletic wear. She was repping my stuff and tagging me, and like supporting me for years. And so that was my first time meeting her in person. And then I got to wrestle her, and she’s so good. So I tapped out to her, and Triple H came out on the Full Sail stage and offered her a contract. Like she didn’t have a contract at that point, she was still an indie wrestler. That was real, that was a shoot. And so I was so pleased. Like, that was like icing on the cake.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)