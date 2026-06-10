Kaitlyn Recalls Her Match Cutting Into John Cena’s Main Event Time

Former WWE star and Divas Champion Kaitlyn recently spoke with Rewind Recap Relive about various topics. One of the highlights of the conversation was her Divas Title Match against AJ Lee at WWE Payback 2013, which exceeded its allotted time. As a result, their match cut into the time reserved for the main event, the Three Stages of Hell Match featuring John Cena versus Ryback.

Kaitlyn said, “What’s funny about that match is we went over on our time, and you never do that on a pay-per-view. They told us to go home. We probably still had two minutes left, maybe two and a half minutes left of like to really tell the story, and so the ref tells us like, ‘you need to take it home, take it home, take it home.’ We were used to getting our time cut because people’s matches ran over, you know? So there’s usually always the divas that they cut.”

On what Cena said:

“The ref tells us, and AJ’s like, ‘no,’ and so we were both down selling, and she was like, ‘let’s keep going.’ I was like, ‘okay.’ The crowd was insane. I was crying, and when we got back into Gorilla, Cena was back there, and because Cena’s match was still up. So we cut into Cena’s match, and he was like, ‘Never do that again.’ But he was like, ‘Great match.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)