Karen Jarrett Says Dax Harwood Pushed For Her To Get AEW Job

AEW fans have Dax Harwood to thank for Karen Jarrett being on television every week.

The wife of Jeff Jarrett who is part of the group consisting of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an interview, during which she revealed it was the FTR member who pushed for her to get her current gig with AEW.

“Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on,” Karen said. “I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed.”

Karen continued, “I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there.'”

