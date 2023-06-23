Kazuchika Okada Shares Memories Of Bryan Danielson Ahead Of The Forbidden Door 2

“The Rainmaker” is ready for “The American Dragon.”

Kazuchika Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 this Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Bryan Danielson: “I want fans to be excited to see how great professional wrestling is. It’s cool to know that there are still world-class dream matches like this that bring everyone together. Bryan has done incredible things everywhere he’s been, WWE and AEW included. I think this is an awesome match to make.”

On matches of Danielson’s he recalls seeing: “That is my strongest image of Bryan—when he was in Ring of Honor. I haven’t seen many of his matches since he went to WWE. When I saw the time limit draw he wrestled with Kenny Omega in AEW, I knew he and I could do something incredible. I have respect for him. There’s no hate here. I think that’s the appeal—just pure, competitive wrestling.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.