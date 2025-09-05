Kenny Omega Responds To AEW Hiatus Reports

A new report from Fightful Select has provided clarity on the status of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who was stretchered out following last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to the report, Omega’s absence was pre-planned and will include a trip to Japan for professional commitments.

The storyline exit took place after the main event when Kyle Fletcher attacked Omega, driving him through a table with a brainbuster before officials stretchered him out. The angle was designed to write him off television ahead of his scheduled hiatus, which will keep him out of the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

While Fightful reported that Omega was taking “time off,” the AEW star quickly pushed back on that phrasing via X. “Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls,” Omega wrote. “I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you.”

The “work planned for a year” Omega mentioned is believed to be an appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, per Fightful. Beyond that, the exact timeline for his in-ring return remains uncertain.

Omega’s absence comes after an intense stretch since returning from a career-threatening illness. He has wrestled ten matches in recent months, concluding with the brutal ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match that headlined AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also reported that Omega has been “battling very serious pain.”