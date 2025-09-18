Kevin Nash Criticizes AJ Lee’s Promo On WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, Kliq This.

One of the highlights was his thoughts on AJ Lee’s promo on RAW last week, following her return to the company during the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

Nash said, “They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off they went and got like therapy and took care of their mental health and the people start chanting therapy.”

He continued, “And then you realize that she didn’t go get mental health, that this is a wrestling angle and we’re kind of mocking therapy … this is part of something that we feel is good?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.