Kevin Owens And Carlito Appear At New Year’s Evil 2024 Edition Of NXT

Trick Williams competed in the main event of WWE NXT’s New Year’s Evil 2024 edition against Smackdown’s Grayson Waller. Kevin Owens, who has a feud with Waller, made an unexpected appearance by punching Waller while the referee was not looking. Williams then pinned Waller to win the match.

Carlito from SmackDown also made an appearance on the NXT broadcast as a replacement for Dragon Lee, teaming up with the LWO. In a six-man tag team match, The LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne).

Here are highlights from the segments: