Kevin Owens Talks About Chances Of Working With CM Punk In WWE

Kevin Owens recently spoke with India Today for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Prize Fighter” spoke about how he is certain that he will end up in the ring at some point with CM Punk now that “The Best in the World” is back in WWE.

“We’re both guys that probably, you know, have done things their own way, in a sense,” he said. “But there’s probably a lot that we’re very different on as well, so I think it’s a little bit of both.”

He continued, “I’m sure we’ll end up in the ring together at some point. It seems, uh, like there’s no way we wouldn’t.”

Check out the complete interview at IndiaToday.in.