Kota Ibushi Shares New Recovery Update

Top AEW star Kota Ibushi has been recovering from an injury he sustained back in October of last year during an episode of Collision. Ibushi fractured his femur after falling from the turnbuckle to the floor during a spot involving Josh Alexander. The injury required immediate medical attention and led to an extended recovery process.

Early medical evaluations suggested a recovery period of nearly two years. In February, Ibushi revealed that a surgical screw had loosened, necessitating a second operation. Despite these setbacks, he stated in January that he aimed to return in 2026.

Recently, Ibushi shared a recovery update roughly two months after his second surgery through his official Instagram account. His post included clips of him performing squats, running stairs, and engaging in various movement drills. In the caption, he expressed his determination to return and encouraged fans to wait for him.

Once again, Ibushi took to Instagram to post a video of himself in the ring. He noted that it had been six months since he last stepped into the ring due to his injury. Ibushi emphasized that he is definitely planning a comeback.

Ibushi wrote, “It’s been six months since I was in the ring. I was terrified. But nothing is impossible. If I try, I can do it. One of my legs isn’t dead yet. My neck is fine too. It hurts. It hurts a lot. But I’m aiming to make a comeback.

“Today, I stepped into the ring for the first time in six months. I still can’t run, but I was able to take bumps and even did a moonsault press using one leg at the end! I’m definitely going to make a comeback. I’m going to break through my limits. I’m growing every day.

I’m fine being stupid. Hahaha

But please don’t give up yet, everyone, and keep supporting us. I promise.”