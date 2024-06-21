Kota Ibushi To Participate In Five-Minute Exhibition To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

GLEAT recently announced that Japanese pro wrestling legend Kota Ibushi will participate in a five-minute exhibition bout on Monday, July 1st to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the pro wrestling industry.
Ibushi last competed in Japan at NOAH’s New Year 2024, after which he was hospitalized due to injury.
プロレスラー20周年
プレミアムエキシビション5min
2024年7月1日
GLEAT旗揚げ3周年記念大会同日
怪我の療養中にプロレスラー20周年を迎える飯伏幸太（2004年7月1日デビュー）がファン皆様へ感謝を伝える魂の5分間
飯伏幸太の今と未来を見届けよ──
