Kota Ibushi To Participate In Five-Minute Exhibition To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

By
James Hetfield
-

GLEAT recently announced that Japanese pro wrestling legend Kota Ibushi will participate in a five-minute exhibition bout on Monday, July 1st to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the pro wrestling industry.

Ibushi last competed in Japan at NOAH’s New Year 2024, after which he was hospitalized due to injury.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR