Kris Statlander & Lady Frost Exchange Insults Ahead Of AEW Collision Showdown

Lady Frost and Kris Statlander are doing a good job of building interest in their title showdown this Saturday night.

Ahead of their AEW Collision showdown this Saturday night on TNT for the TBS Women’s Championship, Frost and Statlander have been going back-and-forth on Twitter.

Things got started when Frost tweeted, “While Kris was busy doing stretches all last year, I was busy winning tournaments in different countries. I’m ready. See you soon, Canada.”

Statlander continued, “Bro why does everyone think I was at home gallivanting while recovering from my knee surgery I wasn’t allowed to do anything I guess we’re going to have to fight about it in the ring live on Collision.”

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.