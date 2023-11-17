Kris Statlander Talks About Trying To Fill Jade Cargill’s Spot In AEW

Being the final opponent for Jade Cargill in AEW was bittersweet for Kris Statlander.

The TBS Women’s Champion admitted this during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo to promote her title defense against Julie Hart and Skye Blue at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

“It was terrifying to try and fill the shoes of such a star, that first night that it happened when I first became the champion,” Statlander admitted. “It was so exciting to be back and be part of the roster and an active wrestler again, of course, but there is so much pressure that comes with being a champion, being a worthy champion, and you don’t realize it until you have the belt in your hands.”

Statlander continued, “Once the belt is in your hands, the target is on your back and everyone has a much closer eye on you. Being her last match, it felt bittersweet because I felt there was so much more I could have done with her. I feel like we really helped each other a lot and I’m just really proud I got to be the last match. I think it was a very fitting sendoff.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.