Kyle O’Reilly Injury Update Leaves AEW Future Unclear

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly has been sidelined for an extended period. He was removed from television during a feud with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, who leads the Death Riders.

O’Reilly last appeared for AEW on the Christmas Collision show in December, where he revealed he was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck and an arm fracture during a promo segment with Roderick Strong.

According to Bryan Alvarez in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, O’Reilly is currently out due to a neck injury. Alvarez stated that this injury is “not the same injury that he had before” and believes “it’s something else.”

He also mentioned that he is uncertain about the severity of O’Reilly’s injury, whether it is career-threatening, or when he might return. Alvarez clarified that he only knows that O’Reilly has been absent due to another legitimate neck injury.

O’Reilly’s last match for AEW took place at Full Gear 2025 in November, where he defeated Moxley in a No Holds Barred match. Due to his injuries, O’Reilly was forced to withdraw from competing in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament.