LA Knight Critical Of Roman Reigns For Defending WWE Universal Title So Infrequently

It’s going to be a new day when “The Mega Star” dethrones “The Tribal Chief” and becomes the new WWE Universal Champion after WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

LA Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week for an interview, during which he spoke about Roman Reigns only having one title defense every four months as of late, and how things are going to be different when he takes the title from him this weekend.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how Roman Reigns has only had one title defense every four months as of late: “I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me.”

On how things are going to be different when he wins the title from him at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this weekend: “1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.”

Check out the complete LA Knight interview from this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.