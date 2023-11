WWE star LA Knight recently spoke with The Daily Mail on a number of topics including the interaction he had with WWE legend The Rock on the September 15th episode of SmackDown.

Knight said, “I mean, just a quick kind of, you know, bro hug and ‘Hey, man, how you been? You’re doing great awesome!’ You know, all that kind of stuff. But at least it was a quick little ‘good to see again.’”