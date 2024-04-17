Latest On Adam Cole’s AEW Return Status

Adam Cole still has a ways to go before he can think about an AEW return.

After spending over six months on the sidelines recovering from ankle surgery, the top AEW star has also recently stopped appearing on television as part of The Undisputed Kingdom faction.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cole is “not very close” to a comeback.

He has been off of the road lately, as it was reportedly slowing down the recovery process and extending the actual length he would be on the sidelines as a result.

Cole has been out of action since September of 2023, and according to sources within AEW, there is still no specific timetable for his return. While he could still pop in on TV from time-to-time, frequent appearances are not likely.

We will keep you posted.