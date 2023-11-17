Latest On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s AEW Double Event In Inglewood, CA.

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 4,035 tickets for tonight’s Collision and Rampage shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

There are 1,326 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 5,556 seats.

On tap for tonight’s Collision is Miro vs. Daniel Garcia, Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho, as well as Dax Harwood vs. RUSH.

Rampage tonight has Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, as well as Renee Paquette’s sit-down interviews with MJF and Jay White ahead of their Full Gear title tilt.