Lexis King Feels His “WrestleMania Moment” In WWE Is Inevitable

Lexis King recently appeared as a guest on Booker T’s “Hall Of Fame” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

The WWE NXT Superstar spoke during the interview about how he feels it is inevitable that he will eventually have a “WrestleMania moment” during his WWE career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On it being inevitable that he will have his WrestleMania moment at some point during his WWE career: “I’m not one of those…everybody is like, ‘Oh, it’s my dream.’ Everybody has their WrestleMania moment dream. I wouldn’t say I’m one of those people that is ‘Oh my God, I have to be there.’ I just think it’s inevitable. I think it’s destiny. If I keep going on this path I’m on, it’s bound to happen. That moment is bound to be mine. Right now, it starts one foot in front of the other and it starts with becoming the biggest threat and becoming the king of NXT. Once I get to the main roster, everybody looks forward to that WrestleMania moment. I’m not going to sit here and say I lose sleep every night over it, because I know it’s going to happen.”

On how confident he is in this happening: “I know that everything in my life has happened for a reason and I didn’t suffer and go through all that suffering, all the bumps and bruises and injuries, my life and childhood, everything that has brought me here, to me, WrestleMania is inevitable. Nobody has the story that I have. Nobody has faced the adversity that I have. If it didn’t happen and if I never made it to WrestleMania, I would be 100% fine with that. After everything I’ve been through, I could be sleeping on the floor right now in a crackhouse, but here I am at NXT coming in, having a great debut, looking great, having already made a good living in wrestling and going further with it. The order of operations has been on par. From one place to the next, I’ve constantly moved up in this business. It’s inevitable I’ll be at WrestleMania, whether I’m in the main event or not, I don’t know. I’m going to play my part and run the play I’m chosen to run, and I’m going to be the best version of Lexis King that they’re ever going to see.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.