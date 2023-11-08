Lita To Pick Iron Survivor Challenge Matches For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Amy “Lita” Dumas is on-deck to determine the Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches for next week’s show.

As seen on this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on USA, Mick Foley selected Dijak vs. Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley as the first two qualifying matches for the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Stratton and Dijak would go on to earn victorious in their qualifying matches on this week’s show.

It was announced during the show that in the next several weeks, Lita, Jerry “The King” Lawler and JBL will select the next qualifying matches. Lita will pick the bouts for next week.

