Local News Features Young Fan Who Beat MJF On AEW Dynamite, MJF Reacts

Will Ospreay and MJF stole the show on AEW Dynamite a week ago with a nearly hour-long opening bout. MJF won the title of International Champion.

During it, there was an interesting moment when Ospreay and MJF brawled in the crowd, prompting Ospreay to ask a young fan to help him beat up MJF. She then hit the heel star in the chest several times. As a result, the young fan gained popularity on social media.

Mia, a seven-year-old fan from Little Rock, Arkansas, appeared on KATV News to talk about her involvement in the Dynamite 250 match. During the appearance, she was seen wearing an Ospreay shirt and stated that Ospreay had given her the shirt.

Her father, Stan, mentioned that they are a large pro wrestling family, and this was Mia’s first live show. Mia was said to have responded with a middle finger gesture to MJF immediately following the incident. Mia claimed that getting attention made her feel like a celebrity.

MJF reacted to the news story via Twitter/X by writing, “Glad you people think it’s okay to give screen time to VIOLENT TERRORISTS!!!!!”

MJF has been confirmed for this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, where he will do a promotion.