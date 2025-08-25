Swerve Strickland Scheduled For Knee Surgery On August 27

Swerve Strickland is officially set to undergo surgery this week.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, AEW star is scheduled for surgery on August 27th to address a torn meniscus he has been working through since 2019.

The news follows Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Strickland lost to Kazuchika Okada in their AEW Unified Championship match. After the bout, Okada viciously targeted Strickland’s injured leg, trapping it between the ring steps and post before smashing it with a steel chair, a storyline attack that ties directly into Strickland’s real-life injury.

Strickland is now expected to be out of action while he recovers from the procedure, though no official timetable for his return has been announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.