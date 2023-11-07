Logan Paul Says He Might Have To Train At WWE PC In Orlando

Logan Paul is all about creating a legacy.

And he likes the idea of his legacy being created in WWE.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the social media influencer and new WWE United States Champion spoke about possibly heading to the WWE Performance Center to train in Orlando, Florida.

“Imagine if I go to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and train with the best,” he said. “I have access to the best resources.”

Paul continued, “It might be something I have to do, I’m all about legacy and perhaps my legacy is to be made to WWE.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.