Luchasaurus Given New Name By Christian Cage On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage appeared in a promo segment on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After his trio was defeated at Full Gear, Christian stated that he would re-create Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in his own image. Christian’s finishing move inspired the name Killswitch for Luchasaurus. Wayne was given the nickname “The Prodigy” as well.

Wayne’s mother came to the ring and was knocked down after Christian shoved Luchasaurus into her. Christian was about to make Luchasaurus give Wayne’s mom a conchairto, but Adam Copeland came to the rescue and gave Wayne a conchairto instead.