Lyra Valkyria Still Processing Big Win Over Becky Lynch At NXT Halloween Havoc

Lyra Valkyria is still processing her big NXT Women’s Championship victory over Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc 2023: Night 1.

During a recent interview with the Irish Mirror, Valkyria spoke about the big win and how it went even better than she could have imagined for herself.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she is still processing the win over Becky Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc: “It definitely feels like the payoff after years of the grind. I have imagined this so many different ways. The things that you think about are who would I beat? How would I do it? What would I say after? How would that feel holding that title up? What would I be thinking? It’s like an out-of-body experience because all the times I imagined that and then when it happened it’s just sheer shock so I’m still processing.”

On how things went as perfect as a picture that she couldn’t even have envisioned for herself: “All the ways I imagined it happening that wasn’t one of them because it never seemed within the realms of possibility Becky who has gone on to main event Wrestlemania, one of the most decorated women in WWE I couldn’t imagine that she could have been NXT Champion in 2023, what were the odds and how could I see that happening and for me to be the one to dethrone her. It’s a picture that is so perfect I couldn’t have painted it.”

Check out the complete interview at IrishMirror.ie.