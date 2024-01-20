“Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life Of Randy Savage” Set To Be Released On April 2

An announcement was made by ECW Press that a brand-new biography on WWE Hall of Famer Randy “Macho Man” Savage called “Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage” is set to be released on Tuesday, April 2.

Macho Man: The Life of Randy Savage by Jon Finkel will be published by ECW Press on April 2, 2024.

Macho Man: The Life of Randy Savage is the sensational, definitive biography of the WrestleMania headlining, Spider-Man fighting, Slim Jim snapping, minor league baseball playing American original: Randy Savage.

Savage, a WWE wrestling hall of famer, was an A-list celebrity who sat atop the entertainment universe for much of the ’80s and ’90s. His outfits were as flamboyant as anything worn by Liberace, Elton John, or Prince. His charisma surpassed Hulk Hogan’s and is rivaled only by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock. His millions of fans are more loyal than followers of any sports team.

Macho Man starred in cartoons, was featured on lunchboxes, sold a slew of action figures and toys, was in multiple video games, guest starred on Baywatch, Mad About You, and Walker, Texas Ranger, and made multiple appearances on iconic ’90s talk shows. He supported a myriad of kids’ charities, emceed Christmas events at hospitals for George Steinbrenner, played minor league baseball with Pete Rose, was the Harvard Lampoon’s “Real Man of the Year,” and held his family’s wrestling legacy above all else.

With catchphrases and a voice still imitated by millions to this day, and with his GIFs reaching hundreds of millions of views on social media, the Macho Man is a transcendent figure who led an extraordinary life.

Jon Finkel is the award-winning author of 1996, Hoops Heist, The Athlete, “Mean” Joe Greene, and more. Mark Cuban, Spike Lee, Robert Irvine, and Kevin Durant have endorsed his books. He lives in Florida.