Malakai Black Explains Why He Wasn’t Well Liked In WWE NXT

Malakai Black wasn’t always a super popular person.

Particularly during his time in WWE NXT.

During a recent appearance on the Undisputed podcast, The House of Black leader recalled not being well-liked during his run in WWE NXT.

“I remember when I was the quote-unquote, like, chosen one in NXT and I did not have a lot of friends because everybody wanted to be the chosen one, you know what I mean,” Black said. “I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ I didn’t do anything on purpose. But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.