Malakai Black Says Seth Rollins Has Been WWE’s MVP, Talks About Learning From Him

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is a visionary.

And a revolutionary.

Not only that, he’s an MVP.

Malakai Black thinks so!

The House of Black leader from All Elite Wrestling recently appeared as a guest on the “Undisputed with Bobby Fish” podcast for an interview, during which he offered strong praise for the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, noting how he doesn’t think people understand what an MVP he has been for WWE.

“I think that a lot of people don’t understand how much of an MVP he has been,” Black said of Rollins. “I learned a ton from working with Seth, when we were in the pandemic era, and even before that right before we shut down and stuff. The conversations I would have with him and the advice that he would give me and his perspective on the way he does his promos, the way he puts it in his head and how comes up with stuff … every week he would give me questions like, ‘I want you to answer these,’ and I’d have to sit down and think about it and I don’t think people realize how incredibly good this dude and how consistent of a wrestler he’s been for decades.”

Black continued, “He’s the man. When it comes to Seth, not only is his in-ring phenomenal, his mic skills are great, his mindset is great, his consistency … to be consistently in the spotlight, consistently on that upper tier.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.