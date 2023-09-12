Mandy Rose Teases A Return To Wrestling

Mandy Rose may be returning to pro wrestling after a hiatus from the company, but she appears to be living her best life outside of the ring as she pursues a modeling career.

Rose left WWE in December after being released due to the adult content she posted on her FanTime page, which the company found offensive.

The decision was made for Rose to drop the NXT Women’s Title against Roxanne Perez on the post-Deadline episode of NXT TV, a match previously scheduled for a few weeks later at New Year’s Evil. She was released the next day.

Rose addressed the departure for the first time during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, questioning why she couldn’t run her FanTime page while still wrestling in WWE. She also questioned why the company was allowed to repost a photo of herself by the pool while being covered by the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Titles at the time.

She was asked about a return to wrestling during an Instagram Q&A. Rose replied, “Funny you asked…. your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon.”