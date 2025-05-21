Maria Kanellis Says “Never Say Never” About WWE Return

Former WWE and AEW star Maria Kanellis is leaving the door open for a potential return to WWE, and if it happens, she already knows exactly what moment she’s chasing.

During a recent virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, Kanellis spoke candidly about the current state of WWE, praising the company’s backstage professionalism and overall presentation — and teasing the possibility of one final run.

“Never say never. I still chat with people over there,” Kanellis said. “I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really just making it a more professional show — from backstage to what you see and the product is live.”

She continued, noting the positive experiences her friends within WWE have shared:

“A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run… so, you know, never say never.”

Kanellis, who had two stints with WWE (2004–2010 and 2017–2020), revealed that she still has one major career goal left unfulfilled — managing The Kingdom at WrestleMania.

“My dream is to manage The Kingdom at a WrestleMania. That’s the only thing that I feel like I just — I didn’t get to do,” she explained. “Or to manage my husband [Mike Bennett] at WrestleMania and experience that together. I’ve had WrestleMania matches and he’s been in a WrestleMania match, but we’ve never done it together and I feel like that would be really cool.”

Kanellis currently works alongside Mike Bennett and Matt Taven as part of The Kingdom in Ring of Honor, but her heartfelt remarks show she still holds a strong connection to WWE and the magic of WrestleMania.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Maria Kanellis, possible WWE returns, and all the latest headlines from the world of pro wrestling.