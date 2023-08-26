Mark Henry Reflects On Last Time He Saw Bray Wyatt

Mark Henry was hit hard by the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing.

Following the tragic news that Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) died at age 36 this week, “The World’s Strongest Man” took some time on Busted Open Radio to reflect on the last time he saw the fellow pro wrestling star.

“The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during Mania, and Jacob (Henry’s son) was with me and he said, ‘Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got. He’s like, ‘Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?’ And I said, ‘Oh, s**t, where is this going,'” he said. “And [Wyatt] was like, ‘Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, ‘Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.’”

Henry continued, “Jacob just busted out laughing. [Rotunda was] just a funny dude like that, man. There’s not many people that you could just sit there, and they’re not trying to be funny, [but] they just funny. And I loved him.”

